Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — The Northwest Indians took their first loss of the season Friday night when they hosted the Orrville Red Riders.

Both teams were ready for the Game of the Week match-up in a relatively close game.

Northwest was first to put points on the board, but that didn't slow down Orrville.

The Red Riders scored, but the Indians come right back.

Ultimately, the Red Riders past Northwest 47 to 43 in another instant classic. Orrville is now 5-0.