Ohio State Buckeyes take on Nebraska Cornhuskers in first big test of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. — The fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will be put to the test Saturday night as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1).

Both teams are coming in with some impressive stats and tough players, like Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez.

During last week’s win over Illinois, Martinez threw 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, according to the AP.

“When you combine his ability to run and throw, along with his intelligence and game management, he is by far the best quarterback we’ve seen,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day told reporters.

The Buckeyes feature their own dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields who has already accounted for 13 total touchdowns in his first four games at OSU – all victories.

Coach Day knows it’ll be a challenging match up but is confident his team will come out on top.

“We know what a challenge it will be on the road, and we know how big it will be to get the win on the road at tough place to play. They’re going to be all jacked up. ESPN’s Gameday is going to be there. We have to handle that. It’s our first big challenge as team.”

Kickoff in Lincoln, Nebraska is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State returns home next Saturday, October 5 to host #25 Michigan State.