Man killed after jumping in front of subway train while holding five-year-old daughter, police say

Posted 5:27 pm, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, September 28, 2019

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Police say a 45-year-old man died after jumping in front of a subway train while holding his five-year-old daughter.

According to FOX 5, it happened at a train station in the Bronx around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Two good Samaritans suffered minor injuries while trying to get down to the tracks to rescue the little girl.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“My theory is that the little girl was under the train and small enough she could roll because she only has a few abrasions on her forehead and arm,” a witness told the TV outlet.

 

