‘How could someone be so cruel?’: Vigil held to remember four people killed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND -- There were many hugs and tears shared among many people who have never met until an emotional vigil Saturday afternoon. Now, many of them have something in common: the pain of losing loved ones, under tragic circumstances.

A week ago, Cleveland police found four decomposing bodies on the third floor of a vacant house in the 3600 block of East 144th Street.  Authorities said the cause of death was homicide due to multiple gunshots.

Jazmyne Lawson,18, was one of those killed. She was 23 weeks pregnant.

Her sister, Teresa, said Jazmyne was a happy young girl and then a spirited teenager.

"How could someone be so cruel to do this to our family, to all of our families, to hurt an innocent life? Jazmyne was about to have my little niece. How could someone be so cruel?” Lawson said.

Christopher Monroe, 25, was another victim.

Holding Christopher's son, Christopher's aunt told the crowd he was a good guy.

"He was really sweet. He was trying to get his life back on track. He did not deserve this. He did not deserve to go like this," she said.

Police said 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman and 20-year-old DeJuan Willis were the other two who died.

Many people who live around the area where the unsolved crime happened also attended the vigil to show their support for the victims’ families.

"It's sad. My heart goes out to the families. It's just horrible. They were all young children who will never see their dreams and hopes,"  said resident Debbie McDonald.

Investigators are looking for a motive and the killer or killers.

Police said a gun was found in the house.

Neighbors told police the vacant house had been used for drug dealing, but police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicides.

 

