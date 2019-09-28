× Historical moment: First woman to be named chief ranger at Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wy. — For the first time in more than 100 years, a woman has been selected as the chief ranger for the Yellowstone National Park.

According to a press release, Sarah Davis is a 20 year veteran of the National Park Service and most recently worked as a chief ranger at Natchez Trace Parkway.

She will now oversee more than 275 employees in Yellowstone’s Resource and Visitor Protection division.

“Sarah is an outstanding leader with a track record of high performance, strategic thinking, and collaboration,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We’re lucky to have her join the Yellowstone team.”

Davis is originally from North Carolina and earned her bachelor’s degree from Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

She graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2013.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected for this position,” said Davis. “I’m excited to join the Yellowstone team, and work together to protect our first national park and its visitors, and ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our employees.”