Heartwarming video shows boy with Down syndrome ask girlfriend to homecoming

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida high schoolers with Down syndrome are stealing the hearts of people nationwide after a video was shared on social media of the cutest homecoming proposal.

David Cowan is a senior at Seminole High School in Florida. His girlfriend, Saris Marie Garcia, is a junior at a different school, Cowan told FOX 8.

He walked up to Garcia while she was cheerleading at a football game Friday night. Cowan presented her with flowers, balloons, a sign that read "Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?" and got down on one knee.

Of course Garcia said yes! Now, the couple will be attending the home coming dance Saturday night.

Cowan says he and Garcia met at speech therapy in Orlando when they were young and then reconnected again at preschool in Miami. They are both part of the Down Syndrome Foundation in Orlando and Special Olympics of Seminole County.

In fact, they recently took a trip to New York City together. Their picture was featured on the big screen at a National Down Syndrome Society event.

**Photos and video courtesy of David Cowan**