Coast Guard: Four rescued from Lake Erie after boat crashes into break wall

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department along with the Coast Guard assisted with the rescue of four people from Lake Erie.

According to the Coast Guard, a 35 foot boat crashed into a break wall near Edgewater Beach around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews were able to pull everyone to safety and bring them back to shore where they were evaluated by paramedics.

An EMS supervisor tells FOX 8 that two people were taken to the hospital: a man in critical and a woman in stable condition. Two others on the boat were not hurt.

