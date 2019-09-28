Coast Guard: Four rescued from Lake Erie after boat crashes into break wall

Posted 10:18 pm, September 28, 2019, by

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department along with the Coast Guard assisted with the rescue of four people from Lake Erie.

According to the Coast Guard, a 35 foot boat crashed into a break wall near Edgewater Beach around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews were able to pull everyone to safety and bring them back to shore where they were evaluated by paramedics.

An EMS supervisor tells FOX 8 that two people were taken to the hospital: a man in critical and a woman in stable condition. Two others on the boat were not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates. 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.