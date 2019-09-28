Cleveland police investigate early morning homicide on city’s west side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an early morning homicide on the city’s west side.

Around 4:25 a.m. police were called to the 9400 block of Detroit Avenue for a man down in the street.

The 26-year-old victim was seen walking in the area when two vehicles stopped and a group of approximately 3 men got out of the cars. An altercation ensued between the victim and the group.

The group reportedly assaulted the victim and drove away.

The victim was found my two security guards who approached the scene as the suspects’ cars drove off.

Police say the 26-year-old suffered trauma to his head.

Officers administered first aid to him until EMS arrived. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.