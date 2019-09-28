Dog finds forever home after waiting 1,076 days at animal shelter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — An adorable pup named Bentley has a lot to be grateful for thanks to his new owners.

They adopted him this weekend after l;earning he had been in the shelter for exactly 1,076 days.

The Pennsylvania SPCA share the update on Facebook and said it’s a moment they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s bittersweet, but more than that, it’s beautiful. Our Bentley will need no more #TuesdayswithBentley, because he’s in a new home where every day is a new day with Bentley,” they wrote.

They said he’s been at the shelter for half of his life and is going to be greatly missed.

They also thanked everyone for their love and support as Bentley patiently waited to be adopted.

“It takes a village, and today, we celebrate,” they concluded.