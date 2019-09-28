91-year-old man assaulted and robbed while visiting wife’s grave site, police say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Police in California are investigating after a 91-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while visiting his wife’s grave site.

According to a press release, the suspect struck the victim on the back of the head with a large rock and took property from him. He then rode off on a bicycle and hasn’t been seen since.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. It’s unclear how he is doing now.

Police believe the incident was isolated and encourage anyone to report suspicious activity in public places.