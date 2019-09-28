4 cited after fight breaks out at Solon wedding reception

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio — Four people were cited after a fight broke out at a wedding reception in Solon.

Solon police say the fight took place Friday, September 20 outside a wedding reception at the Signature of Solon Clubhouse.

An unwanted guest showed up at the reception and an off duty officer was trying to get him to leave. During this process two men began fighting in the parking lot.

While officers tried to break up the fight, a large group of people surrounded the area. Police told the group to disperse but were ignored.

While attempting to arrest one of the men involved in the brawl, the suspect's pregnant girlfriend refused to leave the area and then spit on one of the officers, Solon police report.

Two other people were cited for disorderly conduct.

Those cited include Parker Lease, 22, of Findlay, Caitlyn Loprich, 22 of Olmstead Falls, Rosie Kafantaris, 24, of Cleveland, and Ronald Tuma, 32, of Cleveland.