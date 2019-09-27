Third victim identified after four bodies found in east side Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified another victim who was found dead inside a home on Cleveland's east side.

The bodies of four people were found around 9 p.m. inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 144th Street Saturday.

The medical examiner's office on Friday said Aiyanna Quitman, 19, of Euclid, is one of the victims.

Earlier this week, two of the other victims were identified as Dejuan Willis, 20, and Christopher Monroe, 23.

Cleveland police said the four bodies were decomposing.

Their cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a gun was found at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

