Thieves caught on camera stealing from non-profit that helps veterans in need

LORAIN, Ohio -- Police are investigating a series of break ins at "Veterans Who Care" in Lorain.

The non-profit collects donations and then gives them to veterans in need.

"We provide them with furniture here, we provide them with their household items, we help them get back on the right track, we get them where they need to be, you know we try to bring our people back and we take care of them," said John Pinkerton, who helps run the program.

According to police, over a two day period, two groups of men broke into storage facilities at the building.

The suspects were caught on camera and are now being shared on social media with hopes of identifying them.

"It's the worst of the worst, I mean what brings you down to that level to where you'll just just steal from your veterans, somebody who fought for you, somebody who was there, somebody that had your back the whole time, before you were even born, they were doing something great for you and now you're taking from them," said Pinkerton.

To make the situation even worse, he said one of the suspects had met with them a month ago asking for help.

"In my eyes he's scum, I mean for anybody that does that, you don't steal from your vets man," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department.