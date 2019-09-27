Nurses help care for burn patient’s vineyard while he recovers in the hospital

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A group of nurses Wellstar Cobb Hospital are being recognized for going above and beyond for one of their burn patients.

According to WSB-TV, Jack Walker suffered burns to 40% of his body when a gas range blew up.

He’s been hospitalized for the last three months, which has kept him from harvesting the grapes at his vineyard.

“(It has been) his passion for years. He’s done it since the ’60s,“ said his wife, Carolyn Walker.

When Carley Burleson and some of the other nurses heard about the vineyard, they immediately offered to help.

“Oh, it was hot, first of all, haha. There were a lot of bees and a lot of bugs,” Burleson said.

In total, they picked more than 60 gallons of grapes, according to the TV outlet.

Carolyn said she is forever thankful to the women for their act of kindness.

“There’s no words. I tell them every time I see them how grateful I am for what they did and how thoughtful they are,” she said.

Jack is expected to be back at home by Christmas time.