Some scattered showers expected for Saturday, dries out after that

Posted 9:49 pm, September 27, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- It has been a very active day just to our west, but the persistent showery pattern will have a difficult time moving into Northeast Ohio.

Most of the widespread rain will break up by the time it arrives on Saturday. While showers are in the forecast, they will likely be scattered and somewhat hit-and-miss. Note that the air dries out and cools off a little on Sunday (our pick day for the weekend).

One more shot of impressive September-October heat will give us a very good chance at seeing two new record highs before more seasonable October air returns at the end of the next work week.

