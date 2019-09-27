Social Security Scam: Do not press 1 if you get this call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans of a growing phone scam that is already the number one scam being reported this year.

In this scam a robocaller claims to be from the Social Security Administration and states your benefits will be suspended. It then prompts you to press 1 on your keypad if you believe this is a mistake.

Officials are saying if you receive a call like this, do not press 1. Instead hang up and do not give tour Social Security Number to anyone.

***You can listen to the call in the video above***

The FTC reminds citizens that your SSN is not about to be suspended, the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits, and the real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card.

There were more than 70,000 reports about this scam in the first 6 months of 2019, with $17 million in reported losses, the FTC reports.

If you believe you may be a victim of this scam, report it to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General or the FTC immediately.