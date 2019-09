Snoop Dogg’s 10-day-old grandson has passed away, according to an Instagram post by the rapper’s son.

Corde Broadus posted the news Thursday saying: “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Letโ€™s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿค™๐Ÿฟโ™ป๏ธ”

The cause of death was not mentioned. Snoop Dogg hasn’t commented.