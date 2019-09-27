× Show Info: September 27, 2019

Easy Roasted Autumn Veggies

Joi Melillo, Owner of Magnolia Herb Farm, shares an easy recipe for roasted herb autumn veggies.

Magnolia Herb Farm LLC

Medina, OH

www.magnoliaherbfarm.com

440.263.2604

David LIVE at Cleveland Ingenuity Fest

5401 Hamilton Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44114

Friday, September 27: 6pm – 1am

Saturday, September 28: 1pm – 1am

Sunday, September 29: 1pm – 6pm

Comedian Mike E. Winfield

Sept 27-28

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Palmer Place Fine Teas

Patricia Dennison from Palmer Place Fine Teas talks about the perfect teas for fall and how to prepare them.

Palmer Place Fine Teas: Upcoming Events

Oct 6 – Unique Boutique, Beachwood

Oct 12 – Willoughby Hills Craft Show

Oct. 26 – Crafts for the Mansion, Kirtland

http://palmerplacetea.com/

Health Junkie: Elderberry Syrup

Nicole “Health Junkie” Lazar shares her love for brewing elderberry syrup. https://heyhealthjunkie.com/

Health Junkie Upcoming Events

9/28 Wildroots at Hudson

10/5 – Shaker Square Farmer’s Market

10/12 – Crocker Park Farmer’s Market 9-1

https://heyhealthjunkie.com/

Foot Pain

Dr. Joy Rowland from the Cleveland Clinic discusses foot pain and when it’s time to see a doctor.

Why Bacteria is Good for your Health

Melanie Jatsek RD, LD, Corporate Wellness Specialist from Heinen’s Grocery Store explains why bacteria is GOOD for your health and immune system.