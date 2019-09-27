Show Info: September 27, 2019
Easy Roasted Autumn Veggies
Joi Melillo, Owner of Magnolia Herb Farm, shares an easy recipe for roasted herb autumn veggies.
Magnolia Herb Farm LLC
Medina, OH
www.magnoliaherbfarm.com
440.263.2604
David LIVE at Cleveland Ingenuity Fest
5401 Hamilton Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Friday, September 27: 6pm – 1am
Saturday, September 28: 1pm – 1am
Sunday, September 29: 1pm – 6pm
Comedian Mike E. Winfield
Sept 27-28
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Palmer Place Fine Teas
Patricia Dennison from Palmer Place Fine Teas talks about the perfect teas for fall and how to prepare them.
Palmer Place Fine Teas: Upcoming Events
Oct 6 – Unique Boutique, Beachwood
Oct 12 – Willoughby Hills Craft Show
Oct. 26 – Crafts for the Mansion, Kirtland
http://palmerplacetea.com/
Health Junkie: Elderberry Syrup
Nicole “Health Junkie” Lazar shares her love for brewing elderberry syrup. https://heyhealthjunkie.com/
Health Junkie Upcoming Events
9/28 Wildroots at Hudson
10/5 – Shaker Square Farmer’s Market
10/12 – Crocker Park Farmer’s Market 9-1
https://heyhealthjunkie.com/
Foot Pain
Dr. Joy Rowland from the Cleveland Clinic discusses foot pain and when it’s time to see a doctor.
Why Bacteria is Good for your Health
Melanie Jatsek RD, LD, Corporate Wellness Specialist from Heinen’s Grocery Store explains why bacteria is GOOD for your health and immune system.