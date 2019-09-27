Portage County Sheriff searching for missing woman with dementia

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The sheriff’s office in Portage county has issued a missing person’s alert for a senior citizen with dementia.

Police say 77 year-old Hattie Mack was supposed to be driving home to Windham from Calhoun County, West Virginia today but never arrived .

Ms. Mack is described as being 5’01 tall and weighs 98 pounds.

She has sandy hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing: a black and white shirt with jeans, pink socks and blue tennis shoes.

The license plate on her tan 1999 GMC Sonoma is HEE8787. The included picture is not her actual vehicle but one that is the same model.

Anyone that believes they have seen Hattie Mack or her vehicle are encouraged to call the Portage County Sheriff or 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to them.