Police: Man uses deodorant, puts back on shelf before shoplifting with woman at Giant Eagle

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro police have identified a man accused of taking deodorant off the shelf at a Giant Eagle, using it and then putting it back before reportedly shoplifting with a woman.

According to a Facebook post, the man took a deodorant off the shelf, used it and put it back on the shelf to be sold. The used deodorant was taken off the shelf before someone bought it.

They’re also accused of theft.

Photos were released Thursday of the suspects, and they were identified soon after.