Nestlé Toll House releasing Grinch-themed holiday cookies that’ll make your heart grow 3 sizes

CLEVELAND — With Christmas just around the corner, you might’ve begun making your holiday baking plans. Well, Nestlé Toll House is ready to help you get into the jolly season with their latest products.

The company wants to help your heart grow three sizes with their Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough.

This refrigerated sugar cookie dough is green and features a red heart topping inspired by Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday story How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Nestlé has also released a cookie dough to satisfy your chocolate cravings. The refrigerated, ready-to-bake Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough features your classic Nestlé chips and festive red and green tree sprinkles. It’s free of preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial colors.

Both doughs will be available beginning in October and through the end of the year, while supplies last.

You can find Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough at Target, Kroger and select regional retailers and Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at Walmart, Publix, Food Lion and select regional retailers for $2.99 each.

And, for those looking to add a dash of holiday cheer to your Christmas desserts, Nestlé suggests you use Toll House Red & White Curls. They’re made with 100% real white chocolate and the perfect finishing touch to add to your baked goods or hot beverages.

Red & White curls are available for $3.99 at select partner retailers through the holiday season.