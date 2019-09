Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Jeremy Lebron is 16 and was alst seen Sept. 16 in Cleveland.

He was wearing a school uniform of a white polo shirt and black pants.

He has a tattoo that says "royalty" on his right arm and one that says "family first" on his chest.

He is 5'6" tall and weighs 158 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-3138.

