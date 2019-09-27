Man suspected of robbing three banks inside local grocery stores

CLEVELAND — Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks across Northeast Ohio.

The FBI says the most recent robbery happened at the Citizens Bank inside the Acme on Medina Road in Bath. He gave the teller a demand note and was given an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is also accused of robbing a Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle grocery store on Lorain Road in Fairview Park on Tuesday and the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle in Broadview Heights on September 19.

Officials say he utilized a skateboard in the Fairview Park and Bath robberies to immediately flee the scene. In the Fairview Park robbery, he was observed getting off the skateboard and entering a large, older van parked nearby. The van is either gold or beige with a dark-colored driver’s door.

Security camera footage from the Broadview Heights robbery shows the suspect wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath, khaki pants, a dark-colored baseball cap and dark sunglasses. He was also carrying a messenger bag.

He is described as being 5’10” or 5’11” and having a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216) 622-6842. A reward is being offered for information that leads to successful identification and prosecution of the suspect. Tips can remain anonymous.

