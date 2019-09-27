Mother accused of injecting feces into son’s IV bag as he battles leukemia, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A mother is facing charges of battery and neglect for allegedly injecting feces into her son’s IV bag who was undergoing treatment for leukemia.

According WTHR, it all started when doctors tested the 15-year-old boy’s blood after he developed some infections and found bacteria normally seen in stool.

They were confused as to how this could happen and launched an investigation, which led them back to Tiffany Alberts.

The 41-year-old was caught on camera injecting his IV with a syringe. She also later admitted to it.

She told detectives that she hoping to get her son moved from the ICU to another floor where she thought he could get better treatment. A bag containing fecal matter was also found in the hospital bathroom, according to the TV outlet.

Doctors reportedly said that if the teen had done chemotherapy while he still had bacteria in his blood, he would have died.