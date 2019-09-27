I-TEAM: Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson facing multiple gang-related charges

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s 16-year-old great-grandson is facing multiple charges related to gang activity.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by the FOX 8 I-TEAM, the teen actively participated in a gang and engaged in a pattern of criminal gang activity from December 31, 2018 to July 17, 2019. The complaint says he also did purposely promote, further and assist criminal conduct.
He faces the following charges:
- Felonious assault on an officer
- Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
- Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
- Criminal damaging or endangering
- Tampering with evidence
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated burglary
- Felonious assault
- Assault
- Theft
- Failure to comply
- Having weapon under disability
- Receiving stolen property
- Disrupting public services
- Vandalism
- Participating in a criminal gang
There are several other suspects in this case.
The teen’s pre-trial has been scheduled for October 9 at 10 a.m.