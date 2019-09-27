I-TEAM: Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson facing multiple gang-related charges

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s 16-year-old great-grandson is facing multiple charges related to gang activity.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the FOX 8 I-TEAM, the teen actively participated in a gang and engaged in a pattern of criminal gang activity from December 31, 2018 to July 17, 2019. The complaint says he also did purposely promote, further and assist criminal conduct.

He faces the following charges:

Felonious assault on an officer

Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Criminal damaging or endangering

Tampering with evidence

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Felonious assault

Assault

Theft

Failure to comply

Having weapon under disability

Receiving stolen property

Disrupting public services

Vandalism

Participating in a criminal gang

There are several other suspects in this case.

The teen’s pre-trial has been scheduled for October 9 at 10 a.m.

Continuing coverage, here.