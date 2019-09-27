× Easy Roasted Herb Autumn Veggies

Recipe courtesy of:

Joi Melillo, Owner/Grower

Magnolia Herb Farm LLC

Medina, OH

www.magnoliaherbfarm.com

PREP TIME: 20 min

COOK TIME: 25-35 min

TOTAL TIME: 45-55 min

SERVINGS: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 pounds of organic Yukon Gold Potatoes, skin on

1 pound of organic Rainbow Carrots, skin on / greens cut off

1 small organic Butternut Squash, peeled and seeded (about 2 pounds)

2 tablespoons of good olive oil

1-1.5 teaspoons of Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground Black Pepper

1 tablespoon of fresh organic Sage leaves, chopped ***

1 tablespoon of fresh organic Rosemary leaves, chopped ***

1 tablespoon of fresh organic Thyme leaves ***

*** Strip fresh herbs from stems prior to chopping. Do not include stems in this recipe.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Cut the Yukon gold potatoes, rainbow carrots + butternut squash in 1 to 1.25 inch cubes. All the vegetables will shrink while baking, so do not cut them too small. Place cut veggies in large bowl. Strip herbs from their stems prior to mincing. Mince the rosemary and sage leaves. Leave thyme leaves whole. Sprinkle the herbs over veggies.

3. Drizzle the olive oil over the vegetable/ herb mixture. Add the salt and pepper. Toss well until veggies and herbs are lightly covered.

4. Place the vegetables / herb mixture in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Distribute evenly between the 2 pans. Do not overcrowd the vegetables – overcrowding causes them to steam rather than roast.

5. Roast in 425°F oven for about 25-35 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender, turning once with a metal spatula half way through roasting.

6. Vegetables are ready when they begin to brown in some places and the potatoes, carrots and squash pierce easily with a fork. Do not overcook. Enjoy!