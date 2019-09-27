× Construction detour ahead for drivers who use I-77 this weekend

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Weekend drivers will be taking alternate routes this weekend in Newburgh Heights and Cuyahoga Heights.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is planning to close a portion of I-77 at I-480 paint the Harvard Avenue Bridge and perform bridge deck work over I-490 Friday night .

The closure is listed as follows:

• I-77 northbound at I-480. Motorists will be detoured via I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-490 east to I-77 north.

• I-77 southbound at I-490. Motorists will be detoured via I-490 west to SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-77 south.

• I-480 east and west ramps to I-77 north. Motorists will be detoured via SR 176 north to I-490 east to I-77 north.

• I-490 east ramp to I-77 south. Motorists will be detoured via I-77 north to East 30th Street to I-77 south to I-490 west to SR 176 south.

Weather permitting the detour will be in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday September 30th.

For further updates on construction and road closures check back here on Fox8.com.