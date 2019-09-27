Akron Marathon placed under ‘weather alert’ due to warm temps

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend’s Akron Marathon has been placed under a weather alert due to warm temperatures.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and includes a marathon, a half marathon and a team relay.

Temperatures at the start of the race will be in the high 60s, and they are expected to reach the mid- to high 70s for most of the race. The temperature could, however, reach as high as 85 degrees for the final two hours.

The marathon’s medical team recommends slowing the pace on race day and drinking adequate fluids.

There will be misting stations and ice sponges available along the course.

