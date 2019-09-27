× 2 arrested after partially naked man found dead in yard

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man and woman were arrested after a partially naked man was found dead in the yard of a home in Coventry Township.

Kaila Hayes, 28, and Nicholas Righetti, 31, both of Coventry Township, face charges of tampering with evidence in the case.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the yard of a home on Swartz Road Sept. 12. He was later identified as Adam Liuzzo, 28.

Police determined Liuzzo had visited Hayes at the home. Hayes was offering sexual services for hire while working from the home. Police say Righetti participated in and profited from the sexual services provided at the home.

Luizzo is believed to have consumed illegal drugs at at the home prior to his death.

After he died, police say Righetti and Hayes dragged his body outside and spent several hours disposing of his belongings and removing evidence. Hayes fled the home prior to the arrival of authorities.

A search warrant was conducted, and numerous chemicals and items used to manufacture the drug dimethyltryptamine were recovered. A marijuana cultivation operation was located in the basement.

Additional charges against Righetti and Hayes are expected as the investigation continues.