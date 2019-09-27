179 dogs and cats rescued from several different hoarding cases in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland APL Human Investigations team has rescued 89 cats and 90 dogs from four different hoarding cases in the area.

The latest case involved 84 Chihuahuas and two, larger mixed breed dogs living in one home.

The APL said in a release the animals were kept in horrific conditions and were removed immediately from their locations.

Most of the animals were emaciated, dehydrated and flea-infested, which required medical intervention.

The Cleveland APL says the precious pets are available for adoption. Adoption fees have been reduced to $10 for adult cats and $50 for adult dogs this weekend. Not all of the Chihuahuas are ready for adoption at this time, but as they become available, they will appear on the Cleveland APL’s adoption page.

If you are interested in adopting a Chihuahua, be sure to check back to their website for updates. The adoption fee for the Chihuahuas is $150 and includes a microchip.