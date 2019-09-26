Weather: Sprinkles possible this morning, then sun with humidity falling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sprinkle or two possible this morning along the front. Humidity will be falling throughout the day. Highs near normal.

Best chance for rain over the next week will be Saturday with a scattered showers. If you like the heat, you’ll be in your glory.

There is a reason for the persistent heat. It’s necessary to look beyond northeast Ohio and the lower 48. Two separate atmospheric “blocks” are in place. One off the west coast, the other up around Greenland. Hurricane Lorenzo will head north and eventually attempt to weaken the block. This will allow some intrusions of cooler air late next week. How long does that “cool down” last? Indications it will be brief as the warm ridge builds across the eastern US again the second week of October. However this warm dome will be weaker and flatter which will allow more frequent chances of rain 10-14 days down the road

This blocking pattern tends to keep things from changing significantly. We’ve had more than two weeks with temperatures above the seasonal normal.