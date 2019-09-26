× Tickets go on sale Friday for Indians potential tiebreaker game, postseason

CLEVELAND– Tickets will go on sale to the public for a Cleveland Indians’ potential tiebreaker game, AL Wild Card and AL Division Series at noon on Friday.

Tickets are available online only, and there is a limited amount available because of season ticket holder presales. The club said postseaon tickets will be mobile only.

Tickets purchased for games not played will be refunded to credit cards within four weeks of the end of the MLB postseason.

