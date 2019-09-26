Three woman facing charges in connection to multi-state theft and credit card fraud ring

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — New Philadelphia police arrested three women wanted in connection to a multi-state crime spree.

According to the department, officers captured the suspects during a traffic stop on a rental car Wednesday night.

Inside the vehicle, they found nearly $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise and other items, including documents and currency.

Officers said the evidence links them back to a theft and credit card fraud ring believed to be based out of Chicago.

The suspects are now facing multiple felony charges.