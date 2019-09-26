Three woman facing charges in connection to multi-state theft and credit card fraud ring

Posted 4:45 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, September 26, 2019

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — New Philadelphia police arrested three women wanted in connection to a multi-state crime spree.

According to the department, officers captured the suspects during a traffic stop on a rental car Wednesday night.

Inside the vehicle, they found nearly $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise and other items, including documents and currency.

Officers said the evidence links them back to a theft and credit card fraud ring believed to be based out of Chicago.

The suspects are now facing multiple felony charges.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.