Streetsboro police searching for 78-year-old man who has dementia

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a 78-year-old man who has dementia.

According to the department, Ronald Whitcomb left his home on Summers Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on September 26 and never came back.

He is 5’11”, weighs 173 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a grey 2006 Ford Freestar with OH plate number EGZ9755. The photo shown below is not the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976.