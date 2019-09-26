Stay healthy during flu season

Posted 11:03 am, September 26, 2019, by

Now is the time to get your flu shot. The Cleveland Clinic is making it easy for you to find out everything you need to know for this year’s flu season. Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.