Patrol: Brother fatally hits sister with pickup truck in Sandusky County

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 16-year-old girl is dead after a crash on Township Road 31 in Ballville Township just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The girl was standing in the roadway as a pickup truck driven by her 19-year-old brother approached, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck hit the teen, went off the road and overturned in a field.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger were treated at the scene, but the 16-year-old died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The patrol said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.