Patrol: Brother fatally hits sister with pickup truck in Sandusky County

Posted 11:10 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, September 26, 2019

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 16-year-old girl is dead after a crash on Township Road 31 in Ballville Township just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The girl was standing in the roadway as a pickup truck driven by her 19-year-old brother approached, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck hit the teen, went off the road and overturned in a field.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger were treated at the scene, but the 16-year-old died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The patrol said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.