One arrested for throwing smoothie at gun rights activists during Beto O'Rouke's Kent visit

KENT, Ohio– One man was arrested during Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s rally at Kent State University on Wednesday.

Kaden Denno, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

A Kent State office saw Denno throw a smoothie at a group of gun rights activists. According to the police report, he was apprehended after a brief chase on foot.

O’Rourke supporters and pro-Second Amendment group, the Akron Canton Proud Boys, were among the roughly 200 in attendance. Several people openly carried rifles and sidearms.

O’Rourke has been vocal about gun control throughout his campaign, but that call intensified following the shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead.