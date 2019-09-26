Ohioans love M&M’s! Here’s the top Halloween candies by state

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s got a lot of love for M&M’s! That’s according to a recent survey by Candy.com that revealed the most popular Halloween treats in each state for 2019.

The company compiled 12 years worth of sales data from the company’s website to come up with the most popular Halloween candy by state. Candy.com then checked with popular candy distributors and manufacturers to confirm their findings. They also surveyed 40,000 customers.

M&M’s ranked most popular in Ohio, followed by Skittles.

According to the company, the Top 10 Halloween candies in America, in order are Skittles, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids and Hershey’s.

Here’s a look at the break down from each state:

The company has also published a ranking of the worst Halloween candies.

The company says Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.