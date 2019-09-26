Ohio hunter fourth to be attacked by grizzly bear within days in Montana

MONTANA — A grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Montana not far from where three other people were injured in two separate attacks last week, wildlife officials said.

The latest attack happened Tuesday while the unidentified Ohio man was hunting in the western Gravelly Mountains, the Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks said in a statement. The man survived and was treated at a local hospital, officials said.

He was walking through blow-down timber when the bear attacked from a close range.

“During the incident, the man reportedly fired multiple shots at the bear until it left. The man was able to meet up with other members of his hunting party and get medical attention,” the statement said.

His incident was about eight miles south of where three other hunters were injured Sept. 16 in two separate grizzly bear attacks.

Montana wildlife officials are urging people to stay out of the Coal Creek and Twin Springs area while the investigation continues.

Grizzly bears are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“As the geographic range of grizzly bears expands in Montana, density within that range is also increasing … As grizzly populations become more dense and widespread, conflicts with humans will likely increase,” the Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks said.

Bears are more active in the fall months as they seek foods rich in calories in preparation for hibernation. Most attacks happen during surprise close encounters.