New entrance, eating options at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND -- People will soon be packing Rocket Mortage FieldHouse when it opens again for concerts and sporting events again in a few days. However, this time guests will walk in through a new entrance and have some new food and drink options to choose from.

Thrusday morning, officials from the RMFH, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sherwin-Williams, opened the Sherwin-Williams entrance, which is one of two main entrances into the new North Glass Atrium.

This new entrance is located near the corner of Huron Road and Ontario Street. Nearby, there is also a power portal, a tunnel featuring sound-scape technology and a 20-foot tall Sherwin-Williams paint chip sculpture.

And, in addition to the traditional hot dogs and other stadium food when you're accustomed to at the arena, there's also plenty of new options!

The food scene is broken down into neighborhoods. The northwest atrium neighborhood, and the east, west and south neighborhoods. Restaurants include Saucy Brew Works, Flour Pizza Co., and others featuring local chefs. Officials say there are more than 70 individual outlets to eat at in the FieldHouse.

The arena will officially open with the Black Keys concert on Monday night. But, this Saturday there is a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a community open house until 7 p.m. The event is free, but tickets are required and available here.

