Mother of murdered Marine spends his birthday searching for answers

CLEVELAND -- On what would have been Josh Bower's 29th birthday, his mother and sister spent the day in Cleveland hoping to get justice for the Marine who was shot and killed in March 2018.

"It's so hard for me," said Dawn Macaluso, Bowers' mother. "In honor of his birthday, we are here fighting for justice for Josh."

They put posters on trees near the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland and in the area of Superior where he was killed. Bowers went to a concert in Cleveland and ended up murdered on March 15, 2018.

Macaluso was told by police that her son was shot several times and ended up crashing his truck into a building on Superior.

Bowers had recently returned home from the Marines so he could help his mother care for his sister, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash.

"We never found his gold Marine ring that meant so much to him," Macaluso said. She also said someone used his credit card to purchase several hotel rooms after his death.

No arrests have been made and Macaluso says she is frustrated.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says homicide detectives are currently working the case.

"By her putting up the posters, and continuing to work with our detectives, we hope will get a break in the case and make an arrest," Ciaccia said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives or Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers, at 216-252-7463 right away. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment of the person responsible.

"I don't want to stop and I won't stop looking until I am unable to move ," Macaluso said. "I don't ever want to stop looking for this person. I want justice for my son."

