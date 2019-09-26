Man accused of trying to lure three young girls at water resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Police body camera video obtained by FOX 8 News shows Perkins Township police confront a Michigan man outside his room at the Great Wolf Lodge, after learning the 30-year-old allegedly attempted to lure three young girls from the lodge's water park to his room.

Police responded to the complex after the mother of one of the girls called 911 and told the dispatcher, "Hi, I'm at Great Wolf Lodge and we had a man touch and offer a 13-year-old weed and booze.”

Investigators said David Sims approached the girls with a ruse, asking them to help him find his missing four-year-old daughter.

The girls were alarmed when Sims then jumped into a hot tub they were sharing.

Detective Joseph Rotuno told FOX 8, “leaned over to the girls and basically said, 'Hey, how about you guys coming back to my room? I've got some marijuana; I have some alcohol.’"

When the girls refused, detectives said Sims allegedly wrapped his legs around one of the 13-year-olds to keep her from getting out of the hot tub. "She panicked; the other girls panicked, you know. She began to fight, kick, and was able to break free and took off,” said Detective Rotuno.

When the mother of one of the girls saw what was happening, she followed Sims to his room and contacted security from the lodge. It was at that point that David Sims told security personnel that his daughter was missing.

“And within a matter of minutes, they found the little girl basically down in the water park, you know, by herself; she had been unattended,” said Rotuno.

Investigators said when they searched David Sims' room, they discovered a bottle of gummy bears containing melatonin, and were disturbed to learn that he had allegedly given his daughter four or five of the gummy bears.

“We tried waking her up; she was real groggy, definitely under the influence, was having a hard time keeping her eyes open,” said Rotuno.

The girl was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center, and was later released to her mother.

Police give credit to the three girls who Sims approached, their parents and the security team at Great Wolf Lodge for revealing the danger that the four-year-old child was in.

Detective Rotuno told FOX 8, "I think he saw another avenue to possibly shut up a witness; I mean, basically this little girl was going to tell us, 'Hey, dad was over here; dad told me to stay here or whatever the case may be.’”

David Sims is being held in the Erie County Jail on charges that include attempted abduction, child endangering, child enticement and possession of criminal tools and dangerous drugs.