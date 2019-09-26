× Man accused of attacking Ohio officer with bat covered in nails, screws

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio– A man is behind bars after police say he attacked an officer with a bat on Wednesday.

Police were called for a disturbance at a house on Glenn Avenue in Grandview Heights, which is just outside of Columbus.

Officers tried to get the man, 56-year-old Grant Metters, to come out of the house, but he kicked the front door and broke glass, according to the city of Grandview Heights. As one officer used pepper spray, Metters pulled out a baseball bat with screws and nails attached to the end.

The city said he hit an officer, who suffered a broken hand and a puncture wound.

Metters was arrested and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.