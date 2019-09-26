They have grooming essentials for the finest beards in Cleveland. And now, Brutal Beard is launching something for the ladies! The new line is called Brutal Babe. You can find them this weekend at the Ingenuity Fest in Cleveland. https://brutalbeardbrand.com/
Local beard company launches new line for women
Show Info: September 26, 2019
