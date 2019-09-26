I-TEAM VIDEO: Former EMS captain flashes badge during suspected drunk driving stop, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma Police say they pulled over a suspected drunk driver and he flashed an EMS badge that he shouldn't even have.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found the driver, Jamie Marquardt, has been in the headlines before.

This week, police arrested Marquardt, a former Cleveland EMS captain. Officers said he was drunk at three times the legal limit.

Parma police said Marquardt told the arresting officer he was an EMS captain and he had that badge “prominently displayed." Police say, later, Marquardt said he was a retired captain.

In actuality, the City of Cleveland fired Marquardt in 2016 for a social media post concerning Tamir Rice. Cleveland police shot and killed Rice, a 12-year-old, saying he reached for an airsoft gun that looked like a powerful pistol.

The social media post that got him fired said, in part, “Tamir Rice should have been shot and I am glad he is dead.”

Marquardt told FOX 8 at the time, someone else had posted that on one of his accounts. He later lost an appeal to get his job back.

This made us wonder, how does a guy get fired from a high-level EMS job and still have a badge years later? We put that question to City Hall.

The city explained its policy states if you get fired, you turn in your badge. However, officials said Marquardt didn’t do that, so he got billed and had to pay for the badge.

So what about the questions surrounding the traffic stop? We got no answer at Marquardt’s apartment, and we got no response to a text message.

On police video, you see Marquardt refusing to take sobriety tests. Then, moments later, he asks about the test. At that point, officers tell him it’s too late.

He goes to court in a few days to begin facing charges.

