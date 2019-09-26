Friday Forecast: Sunshine and hot temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Thursday’s sunny and pleasant weather is much closer to normal for this time of year.

Here's your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Those of you looking for a change from the warm pattern of September may finally (at least partially) get your wish by late next week. Until then, many of the days between Friday and mid-week next week will showcase more very warm days.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Saturday, so our pick weekend day is Sunday. Here's your latest FOX 8 Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.