Fox Recipe Box: Spiced Butternut Squash

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a Fall favorite recipe, but this version puts a flavorful twist on the delicious side dish. Monika Arora with Maani’s Artisan Indian Cuisine showed Fox 8’s Jessica Dill how to make Spiced Butternut Squash.

Spiced Butternut Squash

2 cups of Butternut Squash pre cut and peeled cut into cubes

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 medium onion diced

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp red chili powder

1 small tomato chopped

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp canola oil

8 fresh curry leaves

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and add the mustard seeds and onions. Sautee for 10 minutes until the onions start turning brown then add the curry leaves ( you can tear them in half).

Add the tomatoes and cook for another 8 minutes then add all the dry spices.

Continue frying for a few minutes and add the Butternut Squash.

Mix this mixture reduce the heat to low and cover with the lid to help the squash cook.

The butternut squash will turn very soft and mix with the other flavors, salt to taste and top with cilantro. Serve with naan or rice.