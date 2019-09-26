Florida middle school teacher under fire over controversial quiz question about President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: US President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office to make a statement announcing that a deal has been reached to reopen the government through Feb. 15 during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House January 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House announced they've reached a deal with Congress to end the shutdown and open the federal government for three weeks to give time to work out a larger immigration and border security deal. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Florida middle school teacher is under fire after a controversial quiz question involving President Trump.

According to the Boca Raton Tribune, a parent, who chose to remain anonymous, was extremely upset over a quiz question given to their child.

The students were given the following question to solve: “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.”  The question was multiple choice and consisted of the following answers:

  • Barack Obama
  • Ronald Reagan
  • Donald Trump
  • Gerald Ford

After taking the quiz, one student told his parent about it.  This parent then contacted administration, the newspaper reports.

The school’s principal reportedly released a letter to parents saying, in part:

“The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgement on the part of the teacher.”

The principal also said the teacher is being investigated and has been reassigned during the investigation.

The quiz appears to have been published on Quizlet, an online service that allows students to study information using flashcards, quizzes, games and other learning tools.

Click here to view the “Modern Presidents” quiz on Quizlet.

