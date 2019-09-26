Fire hazard: Olmsted Township Fire Department issues exhaust fan warning

Posted 11:57 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, September 26, 2019

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP- A warning from Olmsted Township Fire Department regarding your bathroom exhaust fan.

According to their Facebook post, the fire department has had two separate incidents where the fans caught fire.

To protect your home and family, the fire department recommends you clean them and turn them off when you are done using it. Do not leave them running because they can overheat.

They also advise to have operational smoke alarms in your home and have a home escape plan which includes two ways out of each room. .

Google Map for coordinates 41.372786 by -81.926200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.