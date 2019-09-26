Fire hazard: Olmsted Township Fire Department issues exhaust fan warning

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP- A warning from Olmsted Township Fire Department regarding your bathroom exhaust fan.

According to their Facebook post, the fire department has had two separate incidents where the fans caught fire.

To protect your home and family, the fire department recommends you clean them and turn them off when you are done using it. Do not leave them running because they can overheat.

They also advise to have operational smoke alarms in your home and have a home escape plan which includes two ways out of each room. .