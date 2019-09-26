× DoorDash says nearly 5 million customers, workers affected by data breach

DoorDash on Thursday said it’s investigating a data breach that affects 4.9 million of its customers and workers.

In a message posted on its website, the food delivery service said earlier this month, it became aware of some unusual activity involving a third-party service provider. DoorDash determined an unauthorized third party accessed some of its data on May 4, 2019. It said immediate steps were taken to block further access from that third party and to enhance security.

DoorDash is reaching out to the affected users — those customers, dashers and merchants who joined the platform on or before April 5, 2018. DoorDash said users who joined after April 5, 2018 are not affected.

The company said the type of data that was accessed may include the following:

Profile information including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers, as well as hashed, salted passwords — a form of rendering the actual password indecipherable to third parties.

For some consumers, the last four digits of consumer payment cards. However, full credit card information such as full payment card numbers or a CVV was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent charges on your payment card.

For some Dashers and merchants, the last four digits of their bank account number. However, full bank account information was not accessed. The information accessed is not sufficient to make fraudulent withdrawals from your bank account.

For approximately 100,000 Dashers, their driver’s license numbers were also accessed.

DoorDash said it doesn’t believe user passwords were compromised, but out of an abundance of caution, it’s encouraging all those affected to reset their passwords — use one unique to DoorDash. You can change your DoorDash password by visiting https://www.doordash.com/accounts/password/reset/ and using the email address associated with your DoorDash account.

For further information, you can see DoorDash’s FAQ page. The company has also set up a dedicated call center available 24/7 for support at 855–646–4683.